Scott J Cooper Profiles Top 10 Actors By Net Worth

We all love to watch blockbuster movies. But did you ever wonder how much the actors make from these said movies? According to Scott J. Cooper, celebrity net worth blogger, here we have compiled a list of the top ten richest actors in the film industry in 2021. The list has been compiled by taking figures from Forbes, the Riches, and other online sources regarding Celebrity Net Worth.

1. Jami Gertz

Net Worth: $3 billion

The American actress who has starred in such films as Twister, The Lost Boys, Less Than Zero, and Quicksilver is the richest actor in the world. She is the only actor in the billionaire club. Her wealth can be attributed to not just the movies but also her investment portfolio that includes being a co-owner of the Atlanta Hawk NBA team.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Net Worth: $600 million

Not many people in the west may have heard about Shah Rukh Khan, but he is phenomenally popular in the Bollywood Industry in India. The Indian actor has starred in more than 80 Hindi films, most of which have been a success. With an estimated net worth of over half a billion dollars, he is the second richest actor in the world.

3. Tom Cruise

Net Worth: $545 million

Tom Cruise has been cruising the Hollywood industry for quite some time. The actor who has starred in such blockbuster movies as Mission Impossible, Rain Man, Top Gun, Edge of Tomorrow, Minority Report, and A Few Good Men is the richest male movie actor in the US and the third richest in the world. His net worth of nearly half a billion dollars has been amassed due to the release of one blockbuster movie after another since 1981.

4. George Clooney

Net Worth: $500 million

George Clooney’s net worth of nearly half a billion dollars is neck-and-neck with the third richest actor in the world. The actor hailing from Kentucky has won accolades for his performance in dozens of movies including Syriana, Three Kings, and Ocean’s Eleven.

Editorial Credit: Matteo Chinellato

5. Robert De Niro

Net Worth: $500 million

The famous Italian-American actor has starred in such popular movies as Godfather Part II, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and Cape Fear. De Niro’s recent films have also won approval from many critics that include Dirty Grandpa, the Intern, Meet the Parents, and Meet the Fockers. His estimated net worth is $500 million, resulting in a tie with Clooney on the list of richest actors in the world.

Editorial Credit: Everett Collection

6. Mel Gibson

Net Worth: $425 Million

Mel Gibson is the Australian-born actor that is best known for his Academy Award-winning performance in Braveheart and The Patriot. The actor has also directed and produced controversial films like the Passion of the Christ. His estimated net worth in 2021 is about $425 million, putting him on the list of the top 5 richest actors in the world.

Editorial Credit: Ales Studeny

7. Adam Sandler

Net Worth: $420 million

Adam Sandler may not be known for his good looks but his acting has won many accolades. The actor’s net worth in 2021 is about $420 million. He has acted and produced several movies that grossed over a million dollars in the box office, which explains his high net worth.

8. Amitabh Bachchan

Net Worth: $400 million

Amitabh Bachan is another Indian actor that has made it on the list of the top ten richest movie actors in the world. Bachan is much older – and some say also more popular than Shahrukh Khan having starred in many movies in the 70s and 80s. He is the 7th richest movie actor in the world with an estimated net worth of about $400 million.

9. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Net Worth: $400 Million

The Austrian-born actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has achieved success both as an actor and a politician. He started his career in the 70s as a professional bodybuilder. But his fame came from starring in blockbuster movies such as Total Recall, Terminator, and Predator. He is the seventh richest actor and richest bodybuilder in the world with an estimated worth of $400 million. He has served as the governor of California between 2003 and 2007.

Editorial Credit: Photo Doc

10. Sylvester Stallone

Net Worth $400 million

Sylvester Stallone has starred in many blockbuster movies that have been a hit. His movies have generated over $5 billion that goes to shows the high place of the actor among Hollywood celebrities. While he has starred in over a dozen movies, he is best known for his films Rambo and Rocky. He also made headlines when starring with Sharon Stone in The Specialist. His net worth of $400 million makes him the seventh richest actor in the world.

Editorial Credit: Feature Flash Photo Agency

Honorable Mentions

11. Jack Nicholson

Net Worth: $400 million

Jack Nicholson is best known for the films such as The Shining, the Raven, Hoffa, and more recently The Bucket List. He is a successful actor, writer, and producer hailing from New York. Nicholson is tied seventh with Amitabh Bachan as his estimated net worth is also $400 million.

Editorial Credit: 360b

12. Clint Eastwood

Net Worth: $375 Million

Clint Eastwood is an Academy Award-winning actor who has starred in a lot of successful movies. He has acted, directed, and produced a lot of successful movies including A Fistfull of Dollars, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, and The Good the Bad, and the Ugly. His net worth of $375 million makes him the 8th richest actor in the world.

Editorial Credit: Tinseltown

13. Jackie Chan

Net Worth: $375 Million

Jackie Chan is the richest Actor in East-Asia and the ninth richest actor in the world. He has started his acting career at the age of five. The Hong Kong-based actor, producer, and director is best known for his antics in Rush Hour. He is one of the only actors who does his stunts on the screen.

14. Keanu Reeves

Net Worth: $360 Million

The Canadian actor Keanu Charles Reeves is a director, producer, actor, and musician. He has starred in many films but is best known for his films Matrix and Speed. As of 2021, the estimated net worth of the actor is $360 million making him the tenth richest movie actor in the world.