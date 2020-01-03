News24.com | Active citizenry will help the government make tough decisions

It‘s a no-brainer.

Imagine your niece has a business that does R10 000 turnover per month.

She pulls up at your house wearing new clothes and driving a new car but asks you for money to support her fledgling venture.

You love her so you give in and support her with money – a bailout.

You do suggest however she pays more attention to the fundamentals of the business. Next month she does it again and again you support her.

The following month you refuse but she goes to other family members and you guys have a family meeting.

Should you continue to support this entrepreneur who has zero business skills or do you try and teach her?

Fast forward five years and the family is still supporting her and she is still making a loss every month! Is it not time for tough love?

How long can you continue this absurd support?

Your niece is SAA and the family is us the taxpayer

The government is in a tough position. They do the right thing and the unions cry foul. They offer money and bailout SAA and the taxpayer suffers.

The difference is the taxpayer has no voice… or do they?

As active citizens we need to say enough is enough and simply all stop buying tickets from SAA.

The mass loss of support will force the closure of this albatross.

Tough love.

Short pain for long term gain.

And the wonderful people who work there? Most have skills and will be snapped up by the aviation industry as more profitable airlines benefit from the levelling of the playing field.

Dr Iqbal E Karbanee

Cape Town