News24.com | Armed men blow up 2 Pretoria ATMs, flee with cash

A gang of heavily armed men bombed two ATMs in Eersterust, Pretoria, early on Wednesday morning, police say.

The men “pounced” on two security guards who were guarding the Pick n Pay centre and tied them up with their shoelaces and belts, spokesperson Captain Amanda van Wyk said.

They then bombed the ATMs and took “an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATMs before fleeing the scene”.

No one was injured during the incident.

The men are still at large and no arrests have yet been made.

“The police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to call Eersterust SAPS on/21, Crime Stop 08600 10 111 or via the MySAPSApp. The app may be downloaded on any Android or iPhone. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence,” Van Wyk said.