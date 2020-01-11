News24.com | As 16 days of activism comes to end, UN Women, govt and insurance company launch 365 days of activism campaign

As 16 days of activism against the rising scourge of gender-based violence and femicide plaguing women and children in South Africa comes to an end, stakeholders say the work will continue with the launch of the 365 days of activism campaign.

Insurance company 1st for Women together with UN Women and the Department of Women, Youth and Disabilities launched the campaign at the Radisson Gautrain Hotel in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

“Today, we are here to mark human rights‘ day because women‘s rights are human rights. Today, as we end 16 days of activism, I concur that we are not stopping the work for 365 days. We will work every day because every day a woman dies so who are we to rest,” the executive director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, said.

Mlambo-Ngcuka initially launched the campaign in 2007.

She expressed shock at the number of women killed during 16 days of activism as well as the way they died.

“During these 16 days of activism, we were shocked to the extent of how the violence against women and children in South Africa continued unabated.

“What is more frightening is that the perpetrators are getting younger and younger, and the attacks are becoming more brutal,” she said during her keynote address.

In the past week, South Africa mourned the killing of Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana, 21, who was reportedly stabbed more than 50 times in her rented room.

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously revealed her alleged killer had a pending rape case.

1st for Women said this was a fight it had fought since 2005.

“We have been fighting women abuse since we launched our foundation in 2005. Despite this, violence against women and children continues unabated.

“I hang my head in shame every time there is a murder. Enough is enough,” its CEO, Robyn Farrell, said.

Mlambo-Ngcuka and the department thanked the private sector for its role in fighting women and child abuse.

“We are here all of us as partners, this is our struggle and no one is prepared to be a bystander because enough is enough,” she said.