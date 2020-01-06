News24.com | Body of woman found in her bed with a note saying: ‘Stop assaulting inmates‘

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in her bedroom in Reitspark, Welkom, on Sunday, with a note next to her body reading: “Stop assaulting inmates.”

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, her hands were tied up and she had strangled marks around her neck.

“An open wallet with cards [and a] driver‘s license was found next to her body.”

It is unclear what the motive of the killing was, but ” the police are investigating a case of murder”, Makhele said.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect can Detective Warrant Officer Jerry Lenyane of Welkom detective services on.