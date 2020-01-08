News24.com | Christopher Panayiotou‘s dad shot dead in front of Uitenhage shop

The father of the convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou was shot dead in a street in Uitenhage in the early hours of Monday morning.

Costa Panayiotou, 67, was shot outside the Bambi Snack Bar in Market Street, Uitenhage, at around 02:00.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli confirmed the incident and said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

In a statement issued on Monday, Captain Khaya Tonjeni said police were investigating a case of murder.

“It is alleged that … Panayiotou had just closed his shop in Market Street, Uitenhage, and was walking towards his vehicle with his assistant when unknown men accosted him near the Town Hall parking space and fatally shot him.

Assistant abducted

“He sustained a gunshot wound in the upper body. It is also said that the suspects abducted Panayiotou‘s assistant, a woman, and also stole his VW Polo.”

Police later recovered the Polo abandoned and parked in front of a house in NU-9, Motherwell in Port Elizabeth.

Panayiotou‘s assistant was later found in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth.

“Police opened a case of murder, hijacking and abduction with the possibility of additional charges at the later stage.

“Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to the investigating officer, Detective Captain Josh Victor, at or.

“The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous,” Tonjeni said.

In November 2017, Christopher Panayiotou was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife Jayde.

Panayiotou and his co-accused, Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko, were sentenced in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth.

Panayiotou was jailed for life for orchestrating the murder and Nenembe was sentenced to life for murder and an additional 15 years for robbery. Sibeko, who was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.