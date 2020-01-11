News24.com | Daily Lotto: Tuesday‘s results

Here are the results for Tuesday‘s Daily Lotto draw.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (10/12/19):

LOTTO: 05, 07, 19, 31, 33 Congratulations to all the ! — #PhandaPushaPlay ()

In case you missed it, here are Tuesday‘s Powerball and Powerball Plus results:

for 10/12/19 are:

: 18, 21, 24, 40, 50: 17: 14, 16, 19, 27, 30: 05 — #PhandaPushaPlay ()

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

See the National Lottery Terms and conditions .

Tap or .