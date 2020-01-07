News24.com | Durban woman loses baby following alleged road rage attack

A Durban woman lost her baby after she was allegedly attacked in a road rage incident.

reported that Carrie Wilson, 32, said she was at a traffic light in Wentworth on November 30 when the driver of an e-hailing service, whose Toyota Etios was behind her car, got annoyed when she apparently took too long to pull off when the lights changed.

The man reportedly got out of his car wielding a knobkerrie and attacked her as she was getting out of her vehicle.

According to Sunday Tribune, he said “fuck you” and hit Wilson on her head and arms as she tried to shield my stomach, leaving her covered in blood.

The occupants of the car behind her attacker‘s got out and reportedly restrained the man.

Wilson and her fiancé, Delano Peters, went to Wentworth Hospital where they were reportedly told that the baby‘s heartbeat was faint.

That following Monday, a private gynaecologist could not detect a heartbeat and labour was induced.

Case opened

Colonel Thembeka Mbele reportedly confirmed a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm had been opened at Brighton Beach Police Station.

Uber has confirmed that the alleged attacker was not one of its drivers.

Drivers of e-hailing services have in the past clashed with the law.

Earlier this year, reported that Uber faced a class action suit by customers who say they suffered emotional trauma and physical injuries while using its service.

Eleven people represented by Ulrich Roux Attorneys approached the High Court in an effort to pursue a damages claim from the transportation service as a class action.

The class action comes on the back of criminal and civil suits involving people who were harmed, allegedly while using Uber.

In a criminal case, four men are currently facing trial on a number of charges including rape, attempted rape, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder.

They allegedly attacked five Uber users between July and August 2016.

Road rage pandemic

Police have confirmed that they are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting in Bryanston Drive.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, information from the scene revealed that one vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, stopped in front of another Mercedes-Benz and there was a “scuffle” between the two drivers.

reported that eyewitnesses said the two men had an altercation in Bryanston at which point the one man shot the other.

The wounded man was at the time said to be in a critical condition at Sandton Mediclinic.

Earlier in November, celebrated South African swimmer and Olympic medallist Terence Parkin in what appeared to be a road rage incident.

– Compiled by Riaan Grobler