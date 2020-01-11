News24.com | Eastern Cape man to appear in court for allegedly raping, killing girl, 10

A 43-year-old man is set to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate‘s Court on Wednesday for allegedly raping and killing a 10-year-old girl.

He was arrested on Monday following the discovery of the girl‘s body.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said she was playing with other children on Sunday at a homestead in Ngwane locality, Butterworth, where a traditional ceremony was taking place.

The victim‘s body was found in an unused house in the village later that day.

Ntshinga also congratulated the Kei Bridge police for their swift reaction in tracing and arresting the suspect.