News24.com | Four mine workers trapped, feared dead in Orkney

Four mine workers are trapped and feared dead at the Tau Lekoa mine in Orkney, following “seismic activity” on Friday afternoon.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu confirmed the incident, saying the seismic activity took place at 12:00 on Friday afternoon. As a result, five mine workers were trapped, although one was rescued immediately after.

He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, Mammburu said.

Four mine workers remain trapped and rescue teams are currently on site.

“The mine workers have stopped responding to communications, which is a major concern,” he told News24.

NUM president Joseph Montisetse told a team was working around the clock to rescue the trapped workers.

The station reported that the last with the trapped mine workers was at 17:00 on Friday.

In 2017, an accident after seismic activity at the same North West mine claimed the lives of three mine workers, according to .

This is a developing story.