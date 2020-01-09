News24.com | Is the DA effective as the official opposition in government?

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The glaring question is why some DA officials in government are not using the resources at their disposal to hold the ANC and its MECs and ministers to account.

In a shocking statement, a spokesperson in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, most aloof and unaware of government‘s accountability to its citizens, Lennox Mabaso of KZN CoGTA said: “In government we do not need to explain every decision we make.”

Is Mr Mabaso living on Mars? Without the slightest doubt, government‘s every decision has to be explained to the very citizenry who put the government in power and has the power to remove the government.

How could the DA‘s spokesperson for KZN CoGTA Mbali Ntuli remain silent at this outburst?

How could she not file an urgent court interdict to prevent the Premier from renewing the expired contract of embattled KZN Social Development HoD Nokuthula Khanyile, or to prevent him from re-deploying Khanyile who is still under investigation.

Seemingly it has become the norm of this ANC government to re-deploy and promote rogues, crooks, thieves and fraudsters. And yet the DA officials in government do absolutely nothing about it besides comment in the media to earn themselves name and fame.

Dr Zachariah Mathaba was appointed by the ANC MEC for Gauteng Health Dr Bandile Masuku as the CEO of Far East Rand Hospital while Mathaba faces a charge of gross dishonesty for allegedly claiming two years of overtime that he never worked at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital.

Instead of the DA‘s Shadow MEC for Gauteng Health Jack Bloom using the media to earn media mileage, he should be swift in shooting straight to the nearest division of the high court to lodge an urgent interdict against Bandile‘s appointment of Mathaba.

Bloom should also lodge a formal complaint with the HPCSA about Dr Mathaba‘s dismissible offence of falsely claiming overtime from his employer.

Bloom should also prompt the SAHRC to act on Dr Mathaba‘s actions having a direct impact on patients‘ human right to public health care, and he should also write to Corruption Watch so that an example is made of public sector doctors who steal overtime for reasons, amongst others, including moonlighting – all this obviously pending the outcome of the disciplinary investigation.

In eThekwini the young and inexperienced caucus leader Nichole Graham did absolutely nothing when Robert Abbu, who was charged alongside ex-mayor Zandile Gumede, returned to work with the council having the audacity to simply transfer him as a Deputy Head from Durban Solid Waste to EThekwini Electricity.

All Graham did was question the actions of the council in the media, did she lodge a case with the City’s Ombudsperson, write to SALGA or the provincial CoGTA Department to stop Abbu’s return to work and transfer?

The council‘s move on Abbu‘s return to work and transfer is a gross violation of the policies and procedures of the Municipal Systems Act. Therefore the City Manager‘s non-compliance with the Act could have seen Sipho Nzuza arrested and charged.

Nzuza is a free man, certainly then Graham did not lay a charge with the SAPS.

The most shocking news this week was DA members who voted for the fraud-charged ANC mayoral candidate Geoff Makhubo who won the race of succeeding DA‘s Herman Mashaba who resigned.

Exactly 12 months ago, AmaBhungane reported that Mkhubo was implicated in a R30-million tender scam, while this year he was voted Mayor of Johannesburg.

If the DA’s Mike Moriarty is really “extremely disappointed” then he should see to it that the DA’s leadership in Gauteng particularly within the city council are fired for allowing an allegedly corrupt ANC Johannesburg chairperson become city mayor.

Thando Dlomo

Durban