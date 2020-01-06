News24.com | Limpopo man arrested for allegedly stabbing, chopping wife to death

A Limpopo man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife on Saturday morning, the police said.

“It is alleged the suspect accused his wife of cheating and after a heated argument, he stabbed and chopped her with sharp instruments,” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The woman, 35, died on the scene.

Residents in Vuwani, Thohoyandou, pursued the 45-year-old man, caught him and started beating him up.

The police were called, and they arrested him. He was taken to hospital and is currently under police guard.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident and said people should not resort to violence when dealing with domestic issues.

“The police will deal decisively with any perpetrators of gender-based violence and this arrest should send a strong message about our determination to stamp it out.”

The man will appear in Vuwani Magistrate‘s Court on a charge of murder once he has recovered from his injuries.