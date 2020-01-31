News24.com | Man kills wife, child then turns gun on himself

An Eastern Cape man has shot and killed his wife and stepson before turning the gun on himself.

The man killed his wife, 35, and stepson, 14, at their home in Manzana, Ngcobo, on Wednesday, provincial police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said in a statement.

The 36-year-old then turned the gun on himself and died at the scene.

The area‘s cluster commander, Brigadier Mirriam Nkombisa, expressed her shock and sent her condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

“The community is once again urged to seek professional assistance when they are experiencing personnel challenges and help each other if they notice any signs of depression. Help is a call away,” said Nkombisa.

On Tuesday, a Limpopo man killed his wife and stepdaughter and later .

The 37-year-old killed Thandi Mathebula, 39, and 17-year-old Sharon on Tuesday in their house in Bela.

Their bodies were found inside the couple‘s house by the police who had been alerted by neighbours.

Mathebula and her daughter were strangled to death.