News24.com | Ramaphosa set to meet Eskom leadership after decision to cut Egypt trip short

The Presidency has confirmed to News24 President Cyril Ramaphosa will cut his trip to Egypt short, returning home to deal with the ongoing power crisis.

According to , Ramaphosa is set to meet with Eskom‘s leadership on Wednesday.

News24 understands he was urged to cut his trip short by senior ANC officials.

The ANC‘s national executive committee (NEC) met this past weekend and Eskom‘s dire state formed part of the agenda.

It is understood some NEC members were angry at the return of load shedding, saying it was not expected. A few raised concerns over the impact it would have on the economy, with questions being asked about the Eskom board‘s ability to effectively play its oversight role.

Some members said the board should take responsibility for the current wave of current blackouts.

Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan have been tasked by the NEC to deal with the issue.

On Monday evening, interim DA leader called on the president to cancel his official trip to Egypt.

Ramaphosa was due to participate in the inaugural session of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development on Wednesday, according to the Presidency.

The country has experienced rolling enforced blackouts since last week.

In an unprecedented move, Eskom shed 6 000MW on Monday evening, pushing the country into stage 6 load shedding for the first time since 2008 when the blackouts started.