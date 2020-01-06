News24.com | Saudi national was shooter at Florida naval base: US media

The gunman who killed three people at a US Navy base in Florida before being shot dead by police on Friday was a Saudi national, US media reported.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CNN said the shooter who attacked a classroom at Naval Air Station Pensacola, leaving an additional seven people injured, was a member of the Saudi military and was training at the facility.