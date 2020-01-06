News24.com | Shooter dead at US navy base attack, several people injured: sheriff

A shooter was killed after opening fire at a US naval base in Florida on Friday, officials said, with local media reporting several people had been injured.

Escambia County Sheriff‘s Office said in a message on Twitter that it could “confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead.”