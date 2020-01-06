News24.com | Teenager pleads guilty to attempted murder of French boy at London gallery

A British teenager on Friday pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a six-year-old French boy, who was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform at London‘s Tate Modern art gallery.

Jonty Bravery, 18, from west London admitted the charge during a brief hearing at the Central Criminal Court. The young boy suffered serious injuries in the incident on August 4.