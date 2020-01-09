News24.com | ‘There aren‘t even six stages of grief‘ – Twitter users react to stage 6 load shedding

South Africans have responded with typical humour on Twitter to the news that power utility Eskom has implemented stage 6 load shedding on Monday.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In a tweet late on Monday afternoon, the power utility said: “We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 load shedding will move to stage 6 load shedding as from 18:00 today as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi power station impacting additional generation supply.”

To date, the highest level of load shedding implemented in South Africa has been Stage 4.

Eskom earlier announced it would be expanding its load shedding plan to eight stages, allowing for up to 8 000MW to be shed from the national grid. Prior to that, only four stages were published that allowed for up to 4 000MW of the national load to be shed, previously reported.

South African Twitter users – known for being facetious – have once again responded with all manner of tweets, GIFS, memes and videos to the news, with the most pertinent question being: “What is stage 6 load shedding?” while others speculated on what the other stages unofficially meant.

Here‘s a round up of some of the best reactions to the news:

There aren’t even 6 stages of grief, eskom. ?? — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda ()

Imagine Miss Universe coming back home go se na motlakase?! No. — Bonang B* Matheba ()

Eskom takes the little spark in peoples relationships?? — Thendo From Twittter ()

Stage 6??? Eskom is coming to take the light from your soul. — Farah C. Fortune ()

Stage 10: Eskom scratches out that part in the book of genesis where God says “let there be light” — Donovan Goliath ()

My sister : what stage are we on now? Me : Stage 6My sister : what’s the final stage? Me : stage 8My sister : Oh great, at least we’re finishing Guys, I just — ???????? — Mademoiselle ()