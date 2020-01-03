News24.com | Three Burkina troops and 20 ‘terrorists‘ killed in double attack

Three soldiers and “about 20 terrorists” were killed when two army units came under attack in northern Burkina Faso overnight Monday, security sources said.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Three troops were killed and four were injured in Bahn, in the northern province of Loroum, the source said Tuesday.

In Toeni, in the northwestern province of Sourou, four troops were wounded, the source said.

Another security source confirmed the second incident, adding that troops launched a counter-attack, “neutralising about 30 terrorists,” a term typically used to designate jihadists.

More than 700 people have died since early 2015, when jihadists from neighbouring Mali began to make incursions in Burkina Faso, according to a toll compiled by AFP.

Around half a million people have fled their homes, according to a UN estimate.

The security forces say they have killed 76 jihadists since early November, although these figures cannot be independently verified.