News24.com | Tuesday‘s weather | More severe thunderstorms, localised flooding expected for much of SA

Some provinces can expect heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding on Tuesday, which include northern KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, according to the .

Warnings

Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected in places over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, northern KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Watches

Severe storms are likely over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, central Free State and North West.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Morning fog patches along the escarpment are expected for Mpumalanga, otherwise, cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers throughout the day.

For Limpopo, a cloudy and cool day with scattered showers and thundershowers is expected.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but cloudy in the east, where it will be cloudy.

It will be warm in the extreme west for the Free State, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the east, where it will be cold.

It will be hot in the extreme west in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, otherwise, partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and east but scattered in the extreme east. It will be cool along the coast with morning fog patches, with a light north-westerly wind becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, morning fog along the west coast is expected, otherwise, fine and warm but hot in places over the south-western interior. It will be partly cloudy over the eastern parts and along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly along the west coast at first, otherwise, fresh to strong east to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

For the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with showers in the north spreading towards the coast. Light coastal rain is expected to the east of Cape St Francis from late afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape can expect a cloudy and cool day with showers and occasional thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

A cloudy and cool day is expected in KwaZulu-Natal but cold in places over the interior with scattered showers and thundershowers widespread over the northern parts of KZN. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly north of Richard‘s Bay, otherwise, moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

– Compiled by Kamva Somdyala