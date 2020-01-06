News24.com | UPDATE: Missing PE boy found at relative‘s house

The seven-year-old boy who went missing while visiting his grandmother in Algoa Park two days ago was found on Sunday.
“At about 19:00 this evening this evening the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) found him at his mother‘s cousin‘s house in Ezinyoka in Kwadwesi,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
The (FCS) were urgently trying to find Philasande Gilibi, last seen on Friday playing in the backyard of the house in Salcombe Street, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said earlier on Sunday.
“At about 14:30, his grandmother realised that he was no longer in the yard and that is when they started to search for him. He lives in Kwazakele and does not know the Algoa Park area,” Naidu said.
Gilibi walked to the house on Friday, and the cousin failed to inform relatives, Naidu said.
He was reported missing on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, 12-year-old Sebabatso Ahlumile Mosala from Marikana, Philippi East, has been found safe and unharmed and has been reunited with her family, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed on Sunday.
She had gone missing on Wednesday at about 18:00 when she went to her mother‘s friend to fetch a skirt but failed to return.
Additional reporting by Maxine Becket