News24.com | WATCH | Six killed in Czech hospital shooting, suspected found dead

An attacker shot and killed at least six people and seriously injured two at a hospital in the northeast Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The alleged gunman killed himself with a shot to the head, police said, having found the suspect dead in a car they had been looking for.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place in a waiting room. The attacker opened fire at people‘s heads from close range, Babis said. He said he is heading for the site.

“I can confirm a shooting at the Ostrava Faculty Hospital after 7:00 am (0600 GMT) today,” Interior Minister Jan Hamacek tweeted.

The DNES daily reported on its website that the shooting had occurred at the trauma ward of the hospital in Ostrava, a steel hub located around 300km east of Prague.