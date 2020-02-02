NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

NEWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut NEWTEK Business Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ NEWT traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 177,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $410.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 61.37%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

