Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.67. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.05.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

