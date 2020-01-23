Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Nexa Resources SA (TSE:NEXA) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.47 and last traded at C$11.47, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.32.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Nexa Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.85.

About Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

