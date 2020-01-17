NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Short Interest Update

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 11,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.8 days.

Shares of NXE opened at $1.25 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,924,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

