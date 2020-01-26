NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NXE opened at $1.16 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 127.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

