NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Shares Up 5.7%

NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) shares traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51, 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

NEXON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. develops and services PC online and mobile games. It also provides portal site planning services. The company offers approximately 100 online games in 190 countries. NEXON Co, Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors

