Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO)’s share price was up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, approximately 810,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 240,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $53.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52.

About Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

