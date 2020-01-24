NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.19.

NXRT stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $4.34. The company had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 63.01%. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,862,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

