Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Shares Down 0.8%

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.14, approximately 152,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 310,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Fitzgibbon Mark 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NHF)

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

