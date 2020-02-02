Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.15. 598,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,778. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

