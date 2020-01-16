Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $129.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $79.79 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

