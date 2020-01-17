Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.71

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.71 and last traded at $127.12, with a volume of 2639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selz Capital LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

