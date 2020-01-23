NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Trading 1.8% Higher

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.51 and last traded at $45.51, 574 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 367% from the average session volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from NEXT/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. NEXT/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.18%.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

