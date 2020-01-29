Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NFC opened at GBX 514 ($6.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 433 ($5.70) and a one year high of GBX 668 ($8.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 526.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 535.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 million and a PE ratio of 61.19.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

