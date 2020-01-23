NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.55

NeXt Innovation Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as high as $6.86. NeXt Innovation shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 72,567 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.56.

NeXt Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSVC)

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

