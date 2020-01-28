NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the December 31st total of 472,500 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXTC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of NextCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,611,000. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $126,993,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NextCure by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

