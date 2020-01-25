NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NXTC stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 284,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. NextCure has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at $40,611,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NextCure by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

