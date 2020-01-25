Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nextdecade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Nextdecade stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 63,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,029. Nextdecade has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $637.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -0.20.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextdecade will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nextdecade by 995.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nextdecade by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

