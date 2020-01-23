NextEra Energy (NEE) to Release Earnings on Friday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $259.90 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

