NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $249.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

NEE stock opened at $253.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.35. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $253.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,133,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,120,000 after buying an additional 111,990 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

