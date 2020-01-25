NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.70-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.07. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 10.00-10.75 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.79.

NEE traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.72. 2,577,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,148. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $264.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

