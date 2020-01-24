NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.10. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $262.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

