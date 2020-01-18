NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.69.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,339. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $253.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Put Option