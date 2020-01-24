NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.00-10.75 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $261.87. 140,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,140. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.10. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $262.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

