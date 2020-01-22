Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.55. Nextera Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,000 shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,370.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,747. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

