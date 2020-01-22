Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NEP opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.78 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,370.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

