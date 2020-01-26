Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. Nextera Energy Partners has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

