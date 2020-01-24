Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Nextgen Healthcare updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.84 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.80-$0.84 EPS.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. 19,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

